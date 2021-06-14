Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,346.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,503.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,293.37. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

