American International Group Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FND. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND stock opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.88. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 130,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

