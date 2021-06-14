American International Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,086,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,509,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MASS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.90. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.42.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.