American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $1.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $519.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

