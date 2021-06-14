American International Group Inc. Sells 221 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.99 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,330.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,356 shares of company stock worth $15,344,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

