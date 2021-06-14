American International Group Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLMA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $156,059.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,258.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

