American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,500,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,812,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,789,000 after buying an additional 533,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,803,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,226,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after buying an additional 47,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock worth $13,617,501. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

NYSE SMAR opened at $64.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

