American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

