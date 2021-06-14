AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.
Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
