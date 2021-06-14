AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 75.2% from the May 13th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14.

Get AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group alerts:

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.