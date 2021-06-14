Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,050.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,636 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 3.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,279,000 after buying an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $240.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,411. The company has a market cap of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

