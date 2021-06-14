Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

CWH traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. 35,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.