Analysts Anticipate Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the lowest is $0.39. Camping World reported earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $5.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

CWH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

CWH traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. 35,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 416,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $19,627,237.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,997 shares of company stock valued at $38,294,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Camping World by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Camping World by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

