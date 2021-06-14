Analysts Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $210.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Culp by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Culp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 117,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Culp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

