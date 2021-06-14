Analysts Anticipate DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). DURECT reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,810. DURECT has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in DURECT by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

