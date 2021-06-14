Analysts Anticipate TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.03. TTEC posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $102.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.08. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

