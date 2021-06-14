Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.16. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million.

ACEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,960,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,714,373. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,694,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,747,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACEL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.44. 3,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,249. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

