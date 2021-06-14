Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post $0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Albany International posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $902,097. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,083. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

