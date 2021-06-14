Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Brokerages expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to announce $103.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.00 million to $104.80 million. International Money Express posted sales of $85.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in International Money Express by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $15.18 on Monday. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $594.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

