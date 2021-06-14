Analysts Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.77 Million

Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will announce sales of $490.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $487.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.09 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $440.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $179,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KFY traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $66.45. 1,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,282. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

