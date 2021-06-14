Analysts Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.34. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $6.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.09. 1,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,169. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 21.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,915 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,070.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

