Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.08 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report $59.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $42.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $230.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.97 million to $250.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $338.62 million, with estimates ranging from $303.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after acquiring an additional 526,760 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,269,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,562,000 after acquiring an additional 67,965 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $31.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

