Analysts Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $38.47

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. FIX cut Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. 5,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.31. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

