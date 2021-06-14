Analysts Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $43.44

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.23. 675,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,007. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.46. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

