Analysts Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) PT at $10.72

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.72.

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.83. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,800,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 172.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

