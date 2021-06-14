Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Elevate Credit (ELVT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit (NYSE: ELVT):

6/10/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/8/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

6/3/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/31/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/25/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/18/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/17/2021 – Elevate Credit was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

5/6/2021 – Elevate Credit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

ELVT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,782. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39.

Get Elevate Credit Inc alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $424,365.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,337,524 shares of company stock worth $7,957,880. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELVT. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter worth $3,613,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 338,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 37.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 70,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.