Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given “Buy” Rating at Jonestrading

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jonestrading in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $15.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.