Anchor Protocol (ANC) Reaches Market Cap of $204.14 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $204.14 million and $5.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00007099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008051 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,384,088 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.