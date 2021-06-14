AntiMatter 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $651,240.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $651,240.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,765,079 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

