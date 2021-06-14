Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.48 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $46.24 million and $249,679.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.48 or 0.00006267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00061291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.09 or 0.00169499 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00186070 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.01061612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.85 or 1.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

