Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Up 231.0% in May

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Shares of Appen stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04. Appen has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

