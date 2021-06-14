Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.57

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 2323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.