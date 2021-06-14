Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $139.03. 166,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

