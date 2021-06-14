Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

APTV opened at $156.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

