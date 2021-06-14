APYSwap Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. APYSwap has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $571,097.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,882,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

