Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.00 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

