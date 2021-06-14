Argent Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,117 Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,486,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.52.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,230 shares of company stock worth $11,691,331. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $228.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.34, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $229.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.