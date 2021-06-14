Argent Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 277,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.97 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

