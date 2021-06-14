Argent Trust Co Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,926 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

