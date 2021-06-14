Argent Trust Co Has $296,000 Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Leidos were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.