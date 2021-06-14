Argent Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $138,877,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.55. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

