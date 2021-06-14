Argent Trust Co Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,174 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

SPLK stock opened at $120.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

