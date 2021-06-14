Argent Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $393.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.33 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

