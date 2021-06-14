Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Up 87.5% in May

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Armanino Foods of Distinction stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

