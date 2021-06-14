Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 408.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,698,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the first quarter worth about $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,023. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.16.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

