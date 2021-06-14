Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astro Aerospace stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Astro Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, and electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

