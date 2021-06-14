Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Astro Aerospace stock opened at $2.74 on Monday. Astro Aerospace has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.
About Astro Aerospace
