At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. At Home Group posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,213 shares of company stock worth $2,029,046. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. At Home Group has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

