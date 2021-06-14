ATB Capital Raises North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target to C$23.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$21.69.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$17.93 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$18.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.67. The stock has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In related news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

