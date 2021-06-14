Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives $59.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.42.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.
In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:ATH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
