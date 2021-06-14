Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Receives $59.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $628,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $111,834.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $63.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

