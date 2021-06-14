Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.59. 12,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,855. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $353.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,107 shares of company stock valued at $114,887. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

