Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $4.18 million and $584,221.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.70 or 0.00173830 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.16 or 0.00187449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.49 or 0.01073619 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.12 or 1.00309161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

