Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 474,022 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.19.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.45.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

